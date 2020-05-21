US Markets
Wall St dips as trade tensions add to virus woes

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

U.S. stock indexes edged lower at the open on Thursday as growing Sino-U.S. tensions and mixed retail earnings added to worries about the pace of a recovery from a coronavirus-fueled economic slump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 11.63 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 24,564.27. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.66 points, or 0.06%, at 2,969.95, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 0.59 points, or 0.01%, to 9,375.19 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

