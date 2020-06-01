US Markets
Wall St dips amid U.S. protests, China tensions

Medha Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday after a strong showing last month, as investors turned cautious amid country-wide protests over race and a flare-up in tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 40.12 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 25,342.99. S&P 500 .INX fell 11.46 points, or 0.38%, at 3,032.85.

