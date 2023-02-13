US Markets
Wall St climbs higher on megacap boost

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 13, 2023 — 09:45 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. main stock indexes opened higher on Monday as beaten-down megacap growth stocks gained, while Meta Platforms climbed on reports of fresh layoffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 18.12 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 33,887.39.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.16 points, or 0.15%, at 4,096.62, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 40.97 points, or 0.35%, to 11,759.09 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

