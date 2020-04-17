US Markets
Wall St bounces on Boeing bump, Trump's restart plan

Contributor
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

U.S. stocks jumped on Friday following President Donald Trump's new guidelines to reopen the economy and on a report of a drug to potentially treat COVID-19, while Boeing headed higher on plans to resume production.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 279.47 points, or 1.19%, at the open to 23,817.15.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 42.88 points, or 1.53%, at 2,842.43, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 135.12 points, or 1.58%, to 8,667.48 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com;))

