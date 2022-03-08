US Markets
Wall St bounces in volatile trade as U.S. bans Russian oil imports

Medha Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

U.S. stocks rose in volatile trading on Tuesday, as investors assessed the economic impact of a ban on Russian oil and other energy imports by the United States over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

At 12:27 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 323.61 points, or 0.99%, to 33,140.99, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 29.06 points, or 0.69%, to 4,230.15 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 144.42 points, or 1.19%, to 12,975.38.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

