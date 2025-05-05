Wall Financial Corp Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Wall Financial Corp (WFC.TO) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$3.01 million, or C$0.09 per share. This compares with C$0.55 million, or C$0.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 30.5% to C$43.42 million from C$33.27 million last year.

Wall Financial Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$3.01 Mln. vs. C$0.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.09 vs. C$0.02 last year. -Revenue: C$43.42 Mln vs. C$33.27 Mln last year.

