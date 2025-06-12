Wall Financial Corp Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Wall Financial Corp (WFC.TO) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$5.68 million, or C$0.18 per share. This compares with C$3.36 million, or C$0.10 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.0% to C$43.79 million from C$36.18 million last year.

Wall Financial Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$5.68 Mln. vs. C$3.36 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.18 vs. C$0.10 last year. -Revenue: C$43.79 Mln vs. C$36.18 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.