WalkMe (WKME) Price Target Increased by 5.31% to 12.81

The average one-year price target for WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) has been revised to 12.81 / share. This is an increase of 5.31% from the prior estimate of 12.17 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.57% from the latest reported closing price of 10.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in WalkMe. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 16.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WKME is 0.84%, a decrease of 46.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.31% to 53,914K shares. The put/call ratio of WKME is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 24,254K shares representing 27.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

StepStone Group holds 10,367K shares representing 11.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vitruvian Partners LLP holds 5,921K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EVR Research holds 3,030K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,010K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WKME by 2.56% over the last quarter.

272 Capital holds 1,210K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 913K shares, representing an increase of 24.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKME by 6.07% over the last quarter.

WalkMe Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Its code-free platform leverages its proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, its platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

