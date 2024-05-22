Walker River Resources Secures Funding Through Private Placement

Walker River Resources (TSE:WRR) has released an update.

Walker River Resources Corp. has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising $425,250 through the issuance of over 2.3 million units at $0.18 each. These units include a share and a purchase warrant, the latter allowing the holder to buy an additional share at $0.25 within two years. The funds are earmarked for development of the company’s mineral properties and general working capital.

