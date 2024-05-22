News & Insights

Stocks

Walker River Resources Secures Funding Through Private Placement

May 22, 2024 — 01:40 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Walker River Resources (TSE:WRR) has released an update.

Walker River Resources Corp. has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising $425,250 through the issuance of over 2.3 million units at $0.18 each. These units include a share and a purchase warrant, the latter allowing the holder to buy an additional share at $0.25 within two years. The funds are earmarked for development of the company’s mineral properties and general working capital.

For further insights into TSE:WRR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.