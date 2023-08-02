Walker & Dunlop (WD) Price Target Increased by 11.24% to 100.98

The average one-year price target for Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) has been revised to 100.98 / share. This is an increase of 11.24% from the prior estimate of 90.78 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 90.90 to a high of 110.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.99% from the latest reported closing price of 90.98 / share.

Walker & Dunlop Declares $0.63 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share ($2.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 received the payment on June 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.63 per share.

At the current share price of $90.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.77%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.30%, the lowest has been 1.30%, and the highest has been 5.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.63 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 549 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walker & Dunlop. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WD is 0.18%, a decrease of 13.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 29,028K shares. The put/call ratio of WD is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,234K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,275K shares, representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 7.39% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,035K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,003K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 9.01% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,003K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 955K shares, representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 4.72% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 956K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,003K shares, representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 8.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 920K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 955K shares, representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 13.63% over the last quarter.

Walker & Dunlop Background Information

Walker & Dunlop, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 1000+ professionals in 41 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

