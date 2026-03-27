Walker & Dunlop (WD) Price Target Decreased by 19.00% to 68.85

The average one-year price target for Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) has been revised to $68.85 / share. This is a decrease of 19.00% from the prior estimate of $85.00 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.20% from the latest reported closing price of $44.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walker & Dunlop. This is an decrease of 254 owner(s) or 44.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WD is 0.10%, an increase of 30.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.60% to 27,701K shares. The put/call ratio of WD is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 1,221K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,198K shares , representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 38.50% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,183K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,540K shares , representing a decrease of 30.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 80.21% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 859K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 537K shares , representing an increase of 37.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WD by 9.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 799K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 798K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 62.88% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 546K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 486K shares , representing an increase of 10.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 17.89% over the last quarter.

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