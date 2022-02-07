Walker & Dunlop To Buy GeoPhy For $85 Mln Cash

(RTTNews) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD), a provider of real-estate financing services, said on Monday that it has inked a deal to acquire GeoPhy, a commercial real estate technology firm, for $85 million in cash plus certain milestone payments.

The transaction, expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, has a further $205 million of cash earn-out potential depending on Walker & Dunlop's Drive to '25 goals surrounding growth in appraisal revenues, small balance lending (SBL) volumes, and mortgage banking gains.

Walker & Dunlop CEO Willy Walker said: "As our current JV partner in Apprise, we are well acquainted with the GeoPhy team and their capabilities. Actionable technology- that makes our bankers and brokers more insightful and capable-is what has differentiated Walker & Dunlop, and the acquisition of GeoPhy immediately enhances our capabilities."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.