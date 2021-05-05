Walker & Dunlop To Acquire Controlling Interest In Zelman & Associates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) has entered into an agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Zelman & Associates, a housing research and investment banking firm in the United States. Based in New York, NY and Cleveland, OH, Zelman & Associates has 25 employees, all of whom will join Walker & Dunlop upon closing of the acquisition.

Walker & Dunlop noted that the Zelman team has an extensive track record in the M&A, debt and equity transaction markets, including private debt and equity placements, IPOs and secondary equity offerings, public debt underwritings, project and platform-specific capital raises, corporate valuations and buy and sell-side M&A advisory services.

