Walker & Dunlop Q4 Results Top Estimates; Boosts Dividend 20% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) reported Thursday that net income for the fourth quarter declined to $79.75 million or $2.42 per share from $83.60 million or $2.59 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter grew 16 percent to $407.19 million from $349.71 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.30 per share on revenue of $356.0 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company's Board of Directors also authorized a 20% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.60 per share, payable on March 10, 2022 to all holders of record of restricted and unrestricted common stock as of February 22, 2022.

