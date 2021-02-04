Walker & Dunlop Q4 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) reported fourth quarter earnings per share of $2.59 compared to $1.34, a year ago. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.34, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter total revenues were $349.7 million, up 61% from last year. Total transaction volume was $14.2 billion, up 45%. Analysts expected revenue of $228.57 million, for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.