Markets
WD

Walker & Dunlop, Pacific Life To Form $500 Mln Joint Venture

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD), said on Wednesday that it has joined hands with Pacific Life to establish a $500 million programmatic joint venture or JV with a view to making equity investments in multifamily and industrial properties across the U.S. With a focus on the middle market of real estate, the JV will invest $15 million to $50 million in equity per deal alongside sponsors with track records of successful value-add transactions.

WDIP expects the partnership to invest in up to 30 assets with a total value in excess of $1.5 billion.

Mitch Resnick, President of WDIP, said: "With the current market dynamics in commercial real estate, industrial and multifamily provide more stability than other property types, and we continue to see a steady deal flow of attractive value-add opportunities in these asset classes."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular