Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.60

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 10th of March to US$0.60. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.5% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Walker & Dunlop's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, Walker & Dunlop's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 7.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NYSE:WD Historic Dividend February 8th 2022

Walker & Dunlop Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2018, the dividend has gone from US$1.00 to US$2.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 24% per annum over that time. Walker & Dunlop has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Walker & Dunlop has grown earnings per share at 18% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Walker & Dunlop Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Walker & Dunlop is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Walker & Dunlop that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

