Walker & Dunlop Moves Into Newly Constructed Office To Upgrade And Expand Headquarters

(RTTNews) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) announced Monday that it has moved into a newly constructed office to upgrade and expand its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland. The firm will occupy three stories in The Wilson, a mixed-use, 295-foot tower completed in 2021 and developed by Carr Properties.

The 59,000 square-foot suite, custom-designed by global architecture firm Gensler, promotes Walker & Dunlop's unique brand, collaborative company culture, and its focus on. The space also fosters a sense of home for the nearly 250 Bethesda-based employees.

The space is designed for flexibility and collaboration, offering dedicated spaces to gather and brainstorm with colleagues, "work from anywhere" communal areas, focus rooms, and a wellness room on each of the three floors.

The new space has Covid design considerations include advanced MEP and HVAC design, glass dividers, more than six feet of workspace, touchless technology, and an overall focus on mental wellness and wellbeing.

The Wilson's building amenities also include an indoor penthouse and outdoor terrace on the rooftop overlooking downtown Bethesda, a fully equipped, 6,900 square foot fitness center, a secure bike room, a parking garage, and proximity to the Capital Crescent Trail. Other tenants in the building include news station FOX 5 DC, as well as Tatte Bakery & Café on the ground level.

