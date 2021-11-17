Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $148.37, the dividend yield is 1.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WD was $148.37, representing a -1.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $150.01 and a 94.76% increase over the 52 week low of $76.18.

WD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and Discover Financial Services (DFS). WD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.32. Zacks Investment Research reports WD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.42%, compared to an industry average of 7.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wd Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WD as a top-10 holding:

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Moment (GLRY)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)

GS ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCF with an increase of 8.76% over the last 100 days. GLRY has the highest percent weighting of WD at 3.13%.

