Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $75.24, the dividend yield is 1.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WD was $75.24, representing a -5.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.74 and a 206.48% increase over the 52 week low of $24.55.

WD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). WD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.44. Zacks Investment Research reports WD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 15.6%, compared to an industry average of 4.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have WD as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT)
  • First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FYX with an increase of 23.56% over the last 100 days. FYT has the highest percent weighting of WD at 0.75%.

