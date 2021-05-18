Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 19, 2021

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 38.89% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $100.38, the dividend yield is 1.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WD was $100.38, representing a -12.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $114.77 and a 168.25% increase over the 52 week low of $37.42.

WD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and Discover Financial Services (DFS). WD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.99. Zacks Investment Research reports WD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.53%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

