Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 38.89% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of WD was $101.58, representing a -3.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $105.78 and a 313.77% increase over the 52 week low of $24.55.

WD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). WD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.69. Zacks Investment Research reports WD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.83%, compared to an industry average of 2.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

