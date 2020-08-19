Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

Dividends
Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $55.32, the dividend yield is 2.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WD was $55.32, representing a -30.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.74 and a 125.34% increase over the 52 week low of $24.55.

WD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and American Express Company (AXP). WD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.17. Zacks Investment Research reports WD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .92%, compared to an industry average of -.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

