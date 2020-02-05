Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Reports Decline In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) reported earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $42.64 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $45.75 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $217.19 million from $214.93 million last year.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $42.64 Mln. vs. $45.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.34 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $217.19 Mln vs. $214.93 Mln last year.

