Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Reports Advance In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $47.83 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $44.22 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.9% to $234.16 million from $187.44 million last year.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $47.83 Mln. vs. $44.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.49 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q1): $234.16 Mln vs. $187.44 Mln last year.

