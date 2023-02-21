Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $41.38 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $79.75 million, or $2.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Walker & Dunlop, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $47.28 million or $1.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 30.5% to $282.85 million from $407.19 million last year.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $41.38 Mln. vs. $79.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.24 vs. $2.42 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.59 -Revenue (Q4): $282.85 Mln vs. $407.19 Mln last year.

