Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $21.06 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $45.60 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Walker & Dunlop, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37.26 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.9% to $268.74 million from $315.61 million last year.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $21.06 Mln. vs. $45.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.64 vs. $1.40 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.10 -Revenue (Q3): $268.74 Mln vs. $315.61 Mln last year.

