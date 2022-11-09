Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Q3 Income Drops, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $46.83 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $71.72 million, or $2.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.9% to $315.61 million from $346.29 million last year.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $46.83 Mln. vs. $71.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.40 vs. $2.21 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.99 -Revenue (Q3): $315.61 Mln vs. $346.29 Mln last year.

