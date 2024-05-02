Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $11.87 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $26.67 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Walker & Dunlop, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $40.35 million or $1.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.5% to $228.06 million from $238.75 million last year.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $11.87 Mln. vs. $26.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.35 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $228.06 Mln vs. $238.75 Mln last year.

