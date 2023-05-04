Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $26.67 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $71.21 million, or $2.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Walker & Dunlop, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $39.65 million or $1.17 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 25.3% to $238.75 million from $319.44 million last year.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $26.67 Mln. vs. $71.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.79 vs. $2.12 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.95 -Revenue (Q1): $238.75 Mln vs. $319.44 Mln last year.

