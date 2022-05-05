Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Q1 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $70.24 million, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $57.89 million, or $1.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.4% to $319.44 million from $224.29 million last year.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $70.24 Mln. vs. $57.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.12 vs. $1.79 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.85 -Revenue (Q1): $319.44 Mln vs. $224.29 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.