Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.60 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Walker & Dunlop investors that purchase the stock on or after the 18th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.60 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.40 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Walker & Dunlop has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current share price of $142.02. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Walker & Dunlop paid out just 23% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

NYSE:WD Historic Dividend February 13th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Walker & Dunlop's earnings per share have been growing at 18% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past four years, Walker & Dunlop has increased its dividend at approximately 24% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is Walker & Dunlop an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like Walker & Dunlop that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Walker & Dunlop more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Walker & Dunlop for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Walker & Dunlop you should be aware of.

