Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Just Missed EPS By 5.6%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Shareholders might have noticed that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.3% to US$107 in the past week. It was a pretty mixed result, with revenues beating expectations to hit US$341m. Statutory earnings fell 5.6% short of analyst forecasts, reaching US$1.61 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

NYSE:WD Earnings and Revenue Growth August 7th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Walker & Dunlop's three analysts is for revenues of US$1.45b in 2022, which would reflect a satisfactory 3.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 6.0% to US$8.61. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.47b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$9.27 in 2022. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target fell 12% to US$144, with the analysts clearly linking lower forecast earnings to the performance of the stock price. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Walker & Dunlop, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$183 and the most bearish at US$128 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Walker & Dunlop shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Walker & Dunlop's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Walker & Dunlop's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 6.3% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 16% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this to the 136 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.3% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Walker & Dunlop is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Walker & Dunlop. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Walker & Dunlop analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Walker & Dunlop is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

