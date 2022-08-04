Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $54.29 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $56.06 million, or $1.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.1% to $340.85 million from $281.41 million last year.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $54.29 Mln. vs. $56.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.61 vs. $1.73 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $340.85 Mln vs. $281.41 Mln last year.

