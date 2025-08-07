Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Reveals Rise In Q2 Profit, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $35.4 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $23.6 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.0% to $319.4 million from $270.6 million last year.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $35.4 Mln. vs. $23.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.99 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue: $319.4 Mln vs. $270.6 Mln last year.

