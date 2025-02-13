Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $44.84 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $31.59 million, or $0.93 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Walker & Dunlop, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.5% to $341.45 million from $274.34 million last year.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $44.84 Mln. vs. $31.59 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.32 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue: $341.45 Mln vs. $274.34 Mln last year.

