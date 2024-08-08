Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $22.66 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $27.64 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Walker & Dunlop, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $41.70 million or $1.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $270.68 million from $272.62 million last year.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $22.66 Mln. vs. $27.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.67 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $270.68 Mln vs. $272.62 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.