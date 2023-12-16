Walker & Dunlop (FRA:5WD) Price Target Increased by 14.07% to 93.03

The average one-year price target for Walker & Dunlop (FRA:5WD) has been revised to 93.03 / share. This is an increase of 14.07% from the prior estimate of 81.56 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 87.73 to a high of 100.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.12% from the latest reported closing price of 92.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 510 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walker & Dunlop. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5WD is 0.20%, an increase of 4.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.27% to 30,718K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,252K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,173K shares, representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5WD by 0.89% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,020K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,111K shares, representing a decrease of 4.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5WD by 66.29% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,110K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5WD by 2.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 967K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares, representing a decrease of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5WD by 8.17% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 878K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 956K shares, representing a decrease of 8.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5WD by 4.45% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.