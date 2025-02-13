WALKER & DUNLOP Earnings Results: $WD Reports Quarterly Earnings

WALKER & DUNLOP ($WD) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $1.34 per share, beating estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $341,450,000, beating estimates of $321,008,770 by $20,441,230.
WALKER & DUNLOP Insider Trading Activity
WALKER & DUNLOP insiders have traded $WD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN P THEOBALD (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 13,870 shares for an estimated $1,471,582.
WALKER & DUNLOP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of WALKER & DUNLOP stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- IMPACTIVE CAPITAL LP removed 1,450,348 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $164,745,029
- FMR LLC added 402,313 shares (+48.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $45,698,733
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 235,034 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,697,512
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P added 178,830 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,384,064
- SEQUOIA FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 171,767 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,511,013
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 144,282 shares (-11.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,025,653
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 105,510 shares (+2.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,256,627
