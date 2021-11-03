Markets
Walker & Dunlop Completes Sale Of Garden-style Property In Houston

(RTTNews) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD), a provider of financing services to the owners of commercial real estate, announced on Wednesday that it completed the sale of The Co-Op at the Med Center, a 200-unit, garden-style property located in the heart of the Texas Medical Center in Houston, to EAS Houston LLC. The financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Walker & Dunlop's Scott Bray, commented: "Co-Op at the Med Center's ideal location and unique characteristics position it well for future rent growth and value appreciation. The buyer's planned updates are sure to be well-received by existing and prospective residents alike."

Originally built as a hotel, the asset was converted into a multifamily community in 2018 following a significant capital investment into the property.

