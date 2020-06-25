Walker & Dunlop Buys Beler Advisory Group; Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - Walker & Dunlop (WD), a commercial real estate finance company, announced Thursday the acquisition of Beler Advisory Group, a New York City -based independent real estate advisory firm. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The company said the acquisition will immediately benefit it through Beler Advisory's deep client relationships, strong deal flow, and long-standing partnership with its New York City Capital Markets Debt and Equity Team.

Beler Advisory Group, which was established in fall 2019, is independently owned and operated by Mo Beler.

Further, Beler Advisory's key principal, Mo Beler, joins Walker & Dunlop as Senior Managing Director of the New York City Capital Markets Debt and Equity Team. He will focus on sourcing and structuring equity capital transactions and debt financing for all commercial real estate asset classes nationally. He will also be responsible for expanding Walker & Dunlop's client base and capital markets capabilities.

Prior to founding Beler Advisory, Mo Beler served as a Vice Chairman within JLL Capital Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.