Walker & Dunlop Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WD

In trading on Thursday, shares of Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.51, changing hands as low as $81.01 per share. Walker & Dunlop Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WD's low point in its 52 week range is $61.06 per share, with $103.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.26.

