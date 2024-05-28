Walker & Dunlop Announces Executive Legal Team Changes

An update from Walker & Dunlop (WD) is now available.

Richard M. Lucas has stepped down as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of Walker & Dunlop, Inc., with his departure effective immediately and not due to any disputes over company operations or practices. Daniel Groman, with extensive legal experience in the company and prior roles at Freddie Mac and Arnold & Porter LLP, has been appointed as the interim General Counsel and Secretary.

