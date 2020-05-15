Walker & Dunlop About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (WD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/19/20, Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.36, payable on 6/5/20. As a percentage of WD's recent stock price of $35.39, this dividend works out to approximately 1.02%, so look for shares of Walker & Dunlop Inc to trade 1.02% lower — all else being equal — when WD shares open for trading on 5/19/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.07% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WD's low point in its 52 week range is $24.55 per share, with $79.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.85.

In Friday trading, Walker & Dunlop Inc shares are currently off about 1.9% on the day.

