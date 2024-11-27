News & Insights

Walker Crips Boosts Shareholdings Through Incentive Plan

November 27, 2024 — 02:33 am EST

Walker Crips (GB:WCW) has released an update.

Walker Crips Group has announced the purchase of 61,366 ordinary shares under their Share Incentive Plan, with shares priced at 18.40p each. The acquisition includes both Partnership and Matching shares, benefiting employees who contribute to the plan. Notably, David Gelber, a Non-Executive Director, acquired 811 Partnership shares, bringing his total holdings in the plan to 201,759 shares.

