Walkabout Resources Suspends Trading Amid Financing Update

Walkabout Resources Ltd has announced a voluntary suspension of its securities from trading on the ASX, pending an update regarding its senior debt financing facility. The company is in the process of finalizing discussions on this financing and has requested the suspension to remain until a formal announcement is made.

