News & Insights

Stocks

Walkabout Resources Suspends Trading Amid Financing Update

November 10, 2024 — 07:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Walkabout Resources Ltd. (AU:WKT) has released an update.

Walkabout Resources Ltd has announced a voluntary suspension of its securities from trading on the ASX, pending an update regarding its senior debt financing facility. The company is in the process of finalizing discussions on this financing and has requested the suspension to remain until a formal announcement is made.

For further insights into AU:WKT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.