Walkabout Resources Announces Annual General Meeting

Walkabout Resources Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting, set for November 28, 2024, in Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy, with voting instructions due by November 26, 2024. Meeting materials are available online, emphasizing the importance of shareholder involvement in decisions impacting their investments.

