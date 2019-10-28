Walgreens,Jenny Craig To Open 100 'Jenny Craig At Walgreens' Locations Across US

(RTTNews) - Walgreens and Jenny Craig have collaborated to bring health and weight loss management services to customers across the United States, the companies said.

They will open 100 Jenny Craig at Walgreens locations nationwide in January 2020. The Jenny Craig at Walgreens locations will offer Jenny Craig's clinically proven program featuring private one-on-one consultations, a customized menu plan and meal delivery, Walgreens said in a statement.

The 100 Jenny Craig at Walgreens will open in 20 states across the country in markets including Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, among others. Meanwhile, the companies will also begin to explore other potential in-store and digital initiatives.

