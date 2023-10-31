Walgreens wins legal fees in pretrial fight with Blue Cross over drug prices

By Mike Scarcella

Oct 31 (Reuters) - A group of insurers suing Walgreens WBA.O over its drug-price reimbursements must pay the retail pharmacy giant's legal fees stemming from a pretrial dispute in the case, a federal judge ruled on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall in Chicago ordered Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and other insurers to pay about $68,300 to Walgreens, which sought compensation for its effort to get the health plans to disclose details about their funding and fee agreements in the litigation.

Walgreens' lawyers at law firm Ropes & Gray had sought more than $100,000 in fees, but Kendall said the firm was not entitled to payment for some of the work that occurred after securing a favorable court order this year.

In the underlying case, Walgreens is contesting claims that it artificially inflated the reimbursement price for prescription drugs. Walgreens has denied any wrongdoing.

The company is facing hundreds of millions of dollars of alleged damages in the case and similar lawsuits in other courts.

A spokesperson for Walgreens on Monday declined to comment about the fee award.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota also declined to comment.

U.S. judges often are called on to referee disputes over evidence before a case goes to trial. Awards of legal fees are designed to deter "abuses" of the evidence-gathering process, Kendall wrote in her order.

Walgreens' lawyers sought information from the Blue Cross plaintiffs about any third-party litigation financing, contingency fee arrangements and any joint-defense agreements.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sheila Finnegan, ruling for Walgreens in May, said the request was not "disproportionate" in a case of "this magnitude," and ordered the health plans to turn over the requested documents.

Attorneys for the health plan plaintiffs at Crowell & Moring called Walgreens' fee demand "grossly inflated." They argued Kendall should deny fees or award a reduced amount.

Kendall said she found no "excessive or redundant" entries for lawyers' time.

Ropes & Gray filed its hourly rates under seal, but Kendall said she found them "reasonable." The judge said Chicago has "generally high market rates."

Kendall said the insurers "have not stated why a lower rate should apply."

The case is BCBSM Inc et al v Walgreen Co et al, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:20-cv-01853.

For Walgreen Co: Jeffrey Bushofsky, Laura Hoey and Timothy Farrell of Ropes & Gray

For BCBSM: Kent Gardiner, Stephen McBrady and Kelly Hibbert of Crowell & Moring

