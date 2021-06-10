Walgreens Will Extend Pharmacy Hours Each Friday In June For COVID-19 Vaccine - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Drugstore chain Walgreens is extending its pharmacy hours of operation every Friday in June to provide those who may have limited time the additional flexibility needed to get a COVID-19 vaccine. This is intended to help boost COVID-19 vaccination access across the country as part of the Biden Administration's National Month of Action.

The Administration had set July 4 as the deadline to have more than 70 percent of adults in the nation with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On the next three Friday's in month of June, 4,000 Walgreens pharmacy locations will extend hours of operation for walk-in vaccinations. The three dates are June 11, 18 and 25.

Additionally, Walgreens has more than 400 24-hour pharmacy locations across the country where individuals can receive a COVID-19 vaccine on a walk-in basis.

Walgreens noted that individuals can continue scheduling appointments, including same-day appointments, based on availability in their area, through Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or calling 1-800-Walgreens, with options in both English and Spanish.

